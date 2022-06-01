Biden confirmed the transfer of rocket systems to Ukraine to “more accurately defeat” Russian targets

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he has decided to hand over modern rocket systems to Ukraine. They will be able to hit the targets of the Russian army much more accurately.

He wrote about this in his column for The New York Times.

He stressed that the goal of the United States is to see Ukraine as a democratic, independent and prosperous country that has the necessary means to deter and protect against aggression. Biden also noted that the war in Ukraine will end in negotiations. The United States is transferring large quantities of weapons and ammunition so that Ukraine can fight and have a much stronger negotiating position.

The United States will continue to help Ukraine with weapons and money, tighten sanctions against Russia, and help the EU abandon Russiaʼs energy resources and prevent a food crisis in the world. In addition, the United States will continue to strengthen NATOʼs eastern flank.

The United States is not looking for war with Russia. Despite Putinʼs outrageous actions, the United States will not seek his resignation and will not go to war with Russia or strike at Russian territory until Russia strikes at the United States or its allies.

The United States has yet to see any evidence of Russiaʼs use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, despite threatening statements from Moscow. But the use of such weapons will be unacceptable to the whole world and will have catastrophic consequences for Russia.

The Biden administration will not put pressure on the Ukrainian authorities over the peace agreement with Russia, and even more so — will not force it to agree to territorial concessions. Biden emphasizes that the talks between Ukraine and Russia have reached a stalemate not because Ukraine has abandoned them, but because Russia is continuing the war in order to seize as much Ukrainian territory as possible.

The United States will continue to support Ukraine because Russia has to pay a high price for the war. And other potential aggressors must understand that it is impossible to achieve justice by force and that it cannot seize the territories of other states or force them to change their policies.