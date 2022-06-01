In Kherson oblast, the Armed Forces have already liberated more than 20 settlements

In Kherson oblast from the side of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than 20 settlements.
The head of the Kherson oblast military administration Hennadiy Lahuta told about ut on the air of the telethon.
According to him, the Armed Forces continue to move forward, liberating Kherson oblast.
Lahuta also said that about 50% of residents left Kherson oblast.
- The Russian occupiers completely cut off communications in southern Ukraine. Complete disconnection was recorded in Kherson oblast — residents of the oblast were left without Ukrainian mobile communications and internet access, as well as without the opportunity to use landlines. It will not be possible to restore communication in the near future, as the equipment is under the full control of the occupation regime and the Russian military.