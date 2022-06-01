In Kherson oblast, the Armed Forces have already liberated more than 20 settlements

In Kherson oblast from the side of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than 20 settlements.

The head of the Kherson oblast military administration Hennadiy Lahuta told about ut on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Armed Forces continue to move forward, liberating Kherson oblast.

Lahuta also said that about 50% of residents left Kherson oblast.