The Russian occupiers cut off communications in southern Ukraine

The Russian occupiers completely cut off communications in southern Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.

Complete disconnection was recorded in Kherson oblast — residents of the oblast were left without Ukrainian mobile communications and Internet access, as well as without the opportunity to use landlines. It will not be possible to restore communication in the near future, as the equipment is under the full control of the occupation regime and the Russian military.

The disappearance of the connection is also reported in Zaporizhia oblast. Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that the occupiers had blocked Ukrainian telephone communications and the internet in the city, and residents began selling SIM cards from an unknown operator.