The occupying “power” of Kherson Oblast will ask Putin to include the region in Russia. The Kremlin and Ukraine reacted

Collaborator Kirill Stremov said that "Kherson is Russia." "No "Kherson Peopleʼs Republic" will be created. There will be no referendums. There will be one decree based on the appeal of the regional leadership to Putin with a request to include the oblast in the Russian Federation as a full-fledged entity," he said.

Russian propaganda media report that the occupying "authorities" of Kherson oblast will appeal to Putin to include the region in Russia.

Putinʼs spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of "joining Kherson oblast to Russia" should be decided by its own residents.

"Certainly, the residents of Kherson oblast should decide whether or not to have such an appeal [about the oblastʼs accession to Russia]. And residents of Kherson oblast also have to determine their fate," Peskov said.

Ukraineʼs reaction

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, has already commented on the situation.

"The only appeal that can be prepared by the Gauleiters of Kherson oblast is a request for pardon after the court verdict. The occupiers may ask to join at least Mars or Jupiter. The Ukrainian army will liberate Kherson, no matter what word games the occupiers invent," he wrote on Twitter.