The occupiers in the Kherson Oblast stated that they had closed the "borders" with the unoccupied Oblasts (these are the neighboring Mykolayiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts), the deputy head of the so-called Oblast "administration" Kirill Stremous announced, according to Russian propaganda media.

It is now possible to leave the occupied territories only for the occupied Crimea or the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.