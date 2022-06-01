HIMARS, Mi-17 and Javelin helicopters. The Pentagon has published a list of weapons that Ukraine will receive

The Pentagon has published a list of weapons that Ukraine will receive under the 11th $ 700 million military aid package.
This was reported on the website of the department.
Ukraine will receive:
- High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition for them (HIMARS RZSO, as already reported by the White House);
- 5 counter-artillery radars;
- 2 air surveillance radars;
- one thousand Javelins and 50 Command Launch Units;
- 6,000 anti-armor weapons;
- 15,000 155mm artillery rounds;
- 4 Mi-17 helicopters;
- 15 tactical vehicles;
- spare parts and equipment.
- As for missile systems, according to The Washington Post sources, Ukraine will receive mobile HIMARS multiple rocket launchers with ammunition with a range of up to 70 kilometers. There are speculations that GMLRS missiles will be delivered to them.
- On June 1, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the new weapon would not only curb Russian aggression but also strengthen Ukraineʼs position during the talks. He added that Ukraine had promised not to use these weapons for Russian purposes. Controversy has raged over HIMARS, which can hit individual targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers.