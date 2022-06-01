The Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacked in Sievierodonetsk and captured prisoners

The head of the Luhansk oblast, Serhiy Haidai, said that approximately 80% of Sievierodonetsk, including the eastern quarters of the city, were now occupied.

"Street fighting continues. On some streets, our defenders are successful, test counterattacks have been carried out, and six Russians have been captured. We are waiting for information that can help us repel orcs outside the city. They will fight for Sievierodonetsk until the end," he wrote.

The whole of the free Luhansk oblast suffers from shelling. Lysychansk is under Ukrainian control, the cityʼs defense is strong.

"We manage to import humanitarian trucks to many settlements and even evacuate people," Haidai added.