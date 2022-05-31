Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova will appeal her dismissal in court

Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova considers her dismissal from the post of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights illegal. She will challenge it in court.

She wrote about this on Facebook.

"I was fired contrary to the Constitution, the laws of Ukraine, and international standards. I will appeal this decision in court," Denisova stressed.

She thanked her team for their work and stressed that it will continue to protect Ukraine and the rights of its citizens.