Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova will appeal her dismissal in court

Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova considers her dismissal from the post of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights illegal. She will challenge it in court.
She wrote about this on Facebook.
"I was fired contrary to the Constitution, the laws of Ukraine, and international standards. I will appeal this decision in court," Denisova stressed.
She thanked her team for their work and stressed that it will continue to protect Ukraine and the rights of its citizens.
- The day before, Denisova said that on May 31, the Rada would consider her dismissal from the post of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights. According to her, the Presidentʼs Office is not satisfied with her activity as an ombudsman.
- Peopleʼs Deputy Pavlo Frolov said that the Servant of the People faction initiated Denisovaʼs release because since the beginning of the war she had hardly exercised her authority to organize humanitarian corridors, protect and exchange prisoners, and oppose the deportation of people and children from the occupied territories, and other human rights activities. All these issues were forced to be resolved by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
- On May 31, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denisova.