The Rada fired Ombudsman Denisova

The Verkhovna Rada fired Liudmyla Denisova, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

234 deputies voted for this decision.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that a new ombudsman would be appointed today. Oleksiy Honcharenko, an MP from European Solidarity, said that his faction did not vote for the decision.

On Tuesday, it became known that members of the Rada had collected the required number of signatures to consider the issue of Denisovaʼs dismissal.

The day before, Denisova said that on May 31, the Rada would consider her dismissal from the post of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights. According to her, the Presidentʼs Office is not satisfied with her activity as an ombudsman, aimed at collecting and analyzing information on human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories.

MP Pavlo Frolov said that the Servants of the People faction initiated Denisovaʼs release because since the beginning of the war she had hardly exercised her authority to organize humanitarian corridors, protect and exchange prisoners, oppose deportation of people and children from the occupied territories, and other human rights activities. All these issues were forced to be resolved by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

"The incomprehensible concentration of the ombudsmanʼs media work on numerous details of "sexual crimes committed in unnatural ways "and "child rapes" in the occupied territories, which could not be confirmed by evidence, only harmed Ukraine and distracted the world media from Ukraineʼs real needs," the MP stressed.

Frolov also noted that Denisova spent a long time abroad after February 24, but "not in Russia or Belarus, where her status and powers could help prisoners, deportees, and victims of the occupation of Kherson, but in Davos, Vienna, Warsaw and other warm quiet cities of Western Europe ".