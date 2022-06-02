Denmark voted in a referendum to join the common European security policy

In Denmark, in a referendum, the majority voted in favor of joining the common European security policy. This decision was supported by almost 67% of people.

This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

At the same time, slightly more than 33% vote against.

"We have sent a clear signal to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. With the decision we have made, we show that when Putin invades a free and independent country and threatens peace and stability, we will move closer together," said Prime Minister Matte Frederiksen.

Denmark has been a member of the EU since 1973 but has a few exceptions to the EUʼs common policies. They took this step in order for the Danish parliament to approve the Maastricht Treaty, the main founding treaty of the EU, which was adopted in 1992. Denmark then abandoned its common European security policy and did not join the eurozone. Denmark has not participated in the Common Security and Defense Policy, EU military operations or EU decision-making processes related to military operations.

But after Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, the Danish government decided to call a referendum on the issue, as the country was concerned about security.