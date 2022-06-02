Reuters: EU approves the sixth package of sanctions, but expels Patriarch Kirill at Hungaryʼs request

In the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union lifted restrictions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, in order to "calm down" Budapest. Earlier, Hungary demanded the removal of the patriarch from the sanctions package, otherwise, the country will block the vote.

This was reported by Reuters, citing diplomatic sources.

The diplomat said the deal was finally made possible after 26 countries agreed to exclude the head of the Russiaʼs Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, from the proposed blacklist, in order to "calm down" Budapest.

It is also stated that the sanctions include a partial ban on oil and disconnection of Russiaʼs largest lender Sberbank from the international platform SWIFT.

The sixth sanctions package will take effect on June 3 at 7 am.