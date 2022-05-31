WSJ: EU sanctions include a ban on insuring ships carrying Russian oil

The EUʼs sixth package of sanctions against Russia includes a ban on insuring ships carrying Russian oil.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

All tankers transporting Russian oil anywhere in the world will be banned. The newspaper notes that this will undermine Russiaʼs efforts to sell its oil in Asia, as European companies insure most of the worldʼs oil trade.

It is not specified when this ban will take effect — from the moment the sanctions are imposed or after the transition period.