EU leaders have agreed on an oil embargo

European Council President Charles Michel said EU leaders had agreed on an oil embargo. The European Union will now be able to ban the import of about two-thirds of the Russian oil it buys.
In addition, the sixth package of sanctions will include other measures, including the disconnection from SWIFT of Russiaʼs largest bank, Sberbank, and personal sanctions against those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.
- SWIFT is an international interbank information and payment system, which connects more than 11,000 of the largest organizations in almost all countries, and Russia is among the top three in the number of transactions.