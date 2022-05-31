Propaganda channels Rossiya24, TV center International and RTR Planeta will be shut down in the EU

The sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions includes the fight against Kremlin propaganda. Russian Rossiya24, TV center International, RTR Planeta will be disconnected from cable, satellite, and Internet broadcasting in the EU.

According to the Minister of Information Policy and Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko, these channels have joined the previously banned Sputnik and Russia Today.

"Russian propaganda kills mentally, it has no place in civilized countries. Therefore, its ban in the EU is a big step in the fight against the enemy," Tkachenko said.