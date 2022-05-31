Propaganda channels Rossiya24, TV center International and RTR Planeta will be shut down in the EU

The sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions includes the fight against Kremlin propaganda. Russian Rossiya24, TV center International, RTR Planeta will be disconnected from cable, satellite, and Internet broadcasting in the EU.
According to the Minister of Information Policy and Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko, these channels have joined the previously banned Sputnik and Russia Today.
"Russian propaganda kills mentally, it has no place in civilized countries. Therefore, its ban in the EU is a big step in the fight against the enemy," Tkachenko said.
- The EU imposed sanctions on Russiaʼs Sputnik and RT/Russia Today (RT English, RT UK, RT Germany, RT France, and RT Spanish) in early March. Poland, Moldova, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia soon shut them down. Other countries have limited themselves to partial shutdowns, but the disconnection process is still ongoing.
- On May 31, European Council President Charles Michel announced that EU leaders had agreed on an oil embargo. The European Union will be able to ban the import of about 2/3 of Russian oil, which it purchased previously.