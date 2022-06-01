Hungary is blocking the sixth package of EU sanctions. It wants Patriarch Kirill removed from there

At a meeting of EU permanent representatives in Brussels, Hungary expressed several objections to the sixth sanctions package agreed the day before by the European Council.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

One of the reasons why the EU envoys have not signed the sixth package of sanctions against Russia is that Hungary still demands the removal of Patriarch Kirill from the proposed sanctions list.

As a result, according to Bloomberg interlocutors, the time of approval of the sixth EU sanctions package remains unclear.