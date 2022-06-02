In Ukraine, the war completely destroyed six cities and destroyed 350,000 facilities

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that six cities in Ukraine had been completely destroyed due to the invasion of Russian troops. All of them are in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

His words are transmitted by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

Mariupol, Volnovakha, Rubizhne, Popasna, Lyman and Sievierodonetsk were completely destroyed. The difficult situation in the occupied communities of Kherson oblast. Some communities of Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia suffered significant damage. In Kharkiv, part of the Pivnichna Saltivka residential district was also completely destroyed.

According to Tymoshenko, more than 350,000 facilities and millions of square meters of housing, educational, medical and sports infrastructure have been destroyed in the country. Thousands of kilometers of highways and railways, airports, ports and more were damaged. Only a part of these objects can be restored, the rest are completely destroyed.