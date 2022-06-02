Bayraktar for Ukraine, for which the Lithuanians raised € 5 million, will be given away for free

Turkey will present Lithuania with Bayraktar for the Ukrainian military, for which the Lithuanians have raised € 5 million.

This was announced by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvidas Anushauskas.

"Itʼs unbelievable, but Turkey has just agreed to give the Bayraktar that Lithuania gathered money for, for free. This is amazing! With the gathered money we will buy the needed ammunition for the Bayraktar, and the rest of money will also go for support of Ukraine. Thank you, Türkiye!” he wrote.

This step was also confirmed by the Turkish company Baykar, which produces Bayraktars.

"The people of Lithuania have honorably raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Upon learning this, Baykar will gift a Bayraktar TB2 to Lithuania free of charge and asks those funds go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid. ” the company said.