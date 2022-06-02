Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has fired more than half a thousand cruise missiles across Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched 551 Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles across Ukraine.

This was stated at a special briefing by officials of the Defense Forces of Ukraine by Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff Oleksiy Hromov.

According to him, on February 24, Russian troops flew 5,722 operational and tactical aircraft into Ukraine.

"1,211 flights, more than 20% of the total, and 61 launches of Iskander cruise missiles were made from Belarus alone," Hromov said.