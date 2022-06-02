The head of the Luhansk oblast Haidai: the Armed Forces hold the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone, the Russian troops fired at “Nitrogen” again

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that Russian troops continued to fire on the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk, which is controlled by the Ukrainian military. They are also actively working on high-rise buildings.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Our military is holding back the enemy, so he continues to destroy the infrastructure and industry of Sievierodonetsk. The Russians are doing everything they can to declare that there is no possibility of recovery. They havenʼt invested a penny in the reconstruction of Luhansk oblast occupied in 2014 in eight years, and they are not going to do so now. Thatʼs why they are destroying it," Haidai said.

At the Azot plant, the occupiers hit one of the administrative buildings and a warehouse where methanol was stored. In Lysychansk, they damaged the city hospital building.

In total, the Russians damaged 52 houses during the day. In Hirske, the enemy damaged 16 houses, in Lysychansk — 15, in Vrubivka — 9, in Sievierodonetsk — 6, Novodruzhesk — 4, Nikolaivka — 2.

Russian troops continue to advance in Sievierodonetsk, particularly in the surrounding villages of Bobrove and Ustynivka, but to no avail.