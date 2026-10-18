“Starlink” restrictions for Ukraine, new clusters about joining the EU and a massive drone attack on St. Petersburg. Weekly digest

This week, two more negotiation clusters were opened for Ukraine on joining the European Union, the US restricted the operation of the military version of “Starlink” and temporarily suspended intelligence exchange with Ukraine, and in the meantime, Ukrainian drones massively attacked St. Petersburg.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

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Two more negotiation clusters on EU accession opened for Ukraine

The fourth intergovernmental conference "Ukraine — EU" was held in Luxembourg on October 13, at which two more negotiation clusters were officially opened for Ukraine.

These are Cluster 2 "Internal Market", which covers the rules for integration into the EU single market, and Cluster 3 "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth" — it concerns the competitiveness of the economy, industrial development, innovation, education and working conditions.

This became possible because Hungary lifted its veto after Ukraine fulfilled its condition. It adopted a law on teaching in the languages of national minorities and indigenous peoples.

Four of the six negotiation clusters are now open to Ukraine. Cluster 1 “Fundamentals” was opened in June, and Cluster 6 “Foreign Relations” in July. Ukraine expects to open the last two clusters by the end of the year.

The US has restricted the operation of the "military package" of “Starlink” terminals and stopped intelligence exchange with Ukraine

After the US President Donald Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on October 11, Ukraine did not attack Russian refineries for three days.

Instead, on October 12, Russia attacked six Ukrainian energy facilities in one day, and on the night of October 14, the Russians struck all three thermal power plants in Kyiv.