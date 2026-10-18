In Russia, drones attacked the “VKontakte” data center, an oil depot, and the “Ozon” logistics hub at night

Drones attacked the “VKontakte” data center in the Leningrad region, as well as the “Ozon” logistics hub and an oil depot in St. Petersburg.

Monitoring services write about this.

Russian propagandists write that the attack on the database was confirmed by the company itself. They assure that the services are operating as usual. At the same time, monitoring services still recorded a surge in complaints about the work of “VKontakte” (mainly from St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region).

In addition, monitors write that the arrival occurred via a substation located next to this data center. Due of this, a blackout occurred in part of the region and St. Petersburg.

Also, after the drone attack, a fire broke out at the “Ozon” companyʼs distribution center, as well as at the “Ruchyi” oil depot — the largest fuel terminal in St. Petersburg with a total capacity of 73 900 m³.

One of the bridges in St. Petersburg was also hit.

Local authorities reported that a total of 144 drones were allegedly shot down over the Leningrad region that night.

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