Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: The “Starshield” communication quality has improved, but speed restrictions remain

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the quality of the “Starshield” communication at speeds up to 160 kmph has improved, but “SpaceX” continues to maintain the limit of 161 kmph.

This was reported to journalists by the Presidentʼs Office, citing data from the Ministry of Defense.

The “SpaceX” founder Elon Musk responded in a comment to Mykhailo Fedorovʼs post that “SpaceX” is controlled by the US government, so speed limits and the use of “Starshield” are determined by the US military, and the final decision is made by President Trump.

Separately, Musk added that “Starlink” is a commercial service that cannot be used for offensive operations.