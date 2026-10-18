Zelensky said that the US has resumed intelligence exchange with Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the US is again sharing intelligence with Ukraine after it was suspended "for a certain period of time".

He said this in an interview with NBC News, Bloomberg reports.

Details of the resumption of intelligence sharing are still unknown.

Zelensky also added that he hopes to hold talks with the US next week.

Stopping intelligence sharing with the US

On October 11, the US President Donald Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine supported the idea and did not strike Russian refineries until October 15.

In return, Russia attacked six Ukrainian energy facilities in one day on October 12, and on the night of October 14, the Russians struck all three thermal power plants in Kyiv. In both cases, Ukraine did not receive warning from its partners about the planned ballistic strikes.

Before that, the media wrote that the US had threatened to block the sale of weapons to Ukraine and the exchange of intelligence due to its strikes on Russian refineries.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine receives intelligence information from dozens of countries, but Kyiv receives data on Russian ballistic missile launches from the United States.

President Donald Trump denied that the United States had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine. He later said he wanted nothing to do with Zelensky because he believed he was unwilling to negotiate with Russia, and called the resumption of strikes on Russian oil refineries a “disgrace”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.