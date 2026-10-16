Donald Trump called Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries a “disgrace” and complained that Zelensky does not want to negotiate with Russia

The US President Donald Trump said he wants nothing to do with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because he believes he is unwilling to negotiate with Russia. He also called renewed strikes on Russian oil refineries a "disgrace".

He said this in an interview with Newsmax.

According to Trump, Zelensky is supposedly “not the kind of person we should be dealing with”. He stated that a peace agreement with Russia, if it is concluded, will be without the participation of the current Ukrainian leader.

"He doesnʼt want to negotiate. He says he wants to [negotiate], but he actually doesnʼt. No, Iʼm not a big fan of Zelensky," the US president said.

He also called the strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian oil refineries a disgrace.

"I want Zelensky to stop, and I want the same from Putin. Now, if you tell me that Zelensky is hitting the refineries again, all heʼs doing is raising world oil prices. I think thatʼs just a disgrace," Trump said.

Trump once again reiterated that Ukraine needs elections, because "no one will convince me that Ukrainians are happy with missiles flying into their homes".

According to the head of the White House, Zelensky should make concessions to Putin, because Moscow has "many more millions" of people in the army, while Ukraine "does not have such human resources".