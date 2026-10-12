Axios: Trumpʼs energy truce only applies to strikes on refineries. There is one such plant in Ukraine, it is almost not working

The energy truce between Ukraine and Russia, announced by the US President Donald Trump on October 11, only concerns the cessation of mutual attacks on refineries.

Axios reports this, citing an unnamed White House official.

According to the official, if the attacks on the refineries stop, the next stage could be to stop the attacks on the energy sector. However, the proposal on the refineries is one-sided, the unnamed official believes.

There is only one refinery in Ukraine, which is not fully operational due to previous Russian attacks.

Other US officials said Ukraineʼs attacks on Russian refineries were hurting Zelenskyʼs relationship with Trump more than it was with Russia. Trump, they said, is angry and believes the Ukrainian president takes US aid for granted.

What preceded

On October 11, Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, both sides agreed and it began to take effect “immediately”. At the same time, Zelensky, in a comment to Axios, said that the reported ceasefire was news to him.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine would stop attacks on Russian refineries if Russia stopped attacking Ukrainian energy.

Immediately after Trumpʼs statement, it became known that Russia had struck the TPP-5 in Kharkiv.

On October 9, Trump said he would open the US market to Russian diesel fuel, and the US temporarily lifted sanctions on its exports until April. Russian officials said they would not resume peace talks for now.

According to Axios sources, the US president allowed Russia to supply diesel fuel because Zelensky refused to stop the attacks on Russian refineries. The next day, Trump said that it was time for Ukraine to elect a new president. He linked the Ukrainian attacks to the rise in global fuel prices.

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