Russia strikes Kharkiv TPP after Trump reports energy ceasefire

Russia struck the TPP-5 in Kharkiv after the US President Donald Trump reported an energy ceasefire.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received “all relevant orders”. Ukraine is waiting for the details of the US-Russia dialogue and for Putin to fulfill the conditions of the energy truce.

During the day, Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, both sides agreed and it began to take effect “immediately”. At the same time, Zelensky, in a comment to Axios, said that the reported ceasefire was news to him.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky once again emphasized that Ukraine would stop attacks on Russian refineries if Russia stopped attacking Ukrainian energy.

What preceded

On October 9, Trump said he would open the US market to Russian diesel fuel, and the US temporarily lifted sanctions on its exports until April. Russian officials said they would not resume peace talks for now.

According to Axios sources, the US president allowed Russia to supply diesel fuel because Zelensky refused to stop the attacks on Russian refineries.

The next day, Trump said that it was time for Ukraine to elect a new president. He linked the Ukrainian attacks to the rise in global fuel prices.

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