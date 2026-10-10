The US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine needs a new leader who can conclude an agreement to end the war.

Trump said this to reporters outside the White House, Clash Report reports.

According to the American president, Volodymyr Zelensky had many opportunities to end the war, but chose not to do so. Trump also emphasized that Zelensky seems to want to cause problems for the whole world, including American farmers, by attacking Russian refineries.

Trump also said that the US told Zelensky to do anything he wanted, except for the diesel strike.

"You canʼt do that," the US president said.

Trump also stated that Russiaʼs war against Ukraine began due to "incompetence" and reiterated that if he had been president in 2022, the war would not have happened.

Yesterday, October 9, Trump announced that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to the US and global markets in order to lower fuel prices. After that, the US Treasury Department announced that the Office of Foreign Assets Control was issuing a temporary license to export Russian diesel.

Monitoring platforms write that a tanker with Russian diesel on the “Minerva Zen” vessel may arrive at the port of Savannah on the east coast of the United States as early as October 10-12. It may have approximately 38 thousand tons of diesel on board.

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