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Trump believes Ukraine needs a new leader who can make a deal to end the war

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine needs a new leader who can conclude an agreement to end the war.

Trump said this to reporters outside the White House, Clash Report reports.

According to the American president, Volodymyr Zelensky had many opportunities to end the war, but chose not to do so. Trump also emphasized that Zelensky seems to want to cause problems for the whole world, including American farmers, by attacking Russian refineries.

Trump also said that the US told Zelensky to do anything he wanted, except for the diesel strike.

"You canʼt do that," the US president said.

Trump also stated that Russiaʼs war against Ukraine began due to "incompetence" and reiterated that if he had been president in 2022, the war would not have happened.

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