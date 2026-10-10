Monitoring services: Tanker with Russian diesel may arrive in the US on October 10-12

A tanker with Russian diesel on board the “Minerva Zen” may arrive in the United States on October 10-12.

This is reported by the monitoring platform “Live-AIS.com”, which tracks the movement of vessels.

The “Minerva Zen” left St. Petersburg on September 22 and is likely headed to the port of Savannah on the East Coast of the United States. It may be carrying approximately 38 000 tons of diesel fuel.

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Given the shipʼs departure date, monitors suggest that the Minerva Zen could have been heading to the United States even before President Donald Trumpʼs announcement to ease sanctions on Russian diesel fuel.

Yesterday, October 9, Trump reported that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to the US and global markets in order to lower fuel prices. After that, the US Treasury Department announced that the Office of Foreign Assets Control was issuing a temporary license to export Russian diesel.

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