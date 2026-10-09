The US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

According to him, Russia will initially supply 300 000 tons of fuel, in November — another 500,000 tons, and later — another million tons. The American president also said that given the state of Russian oil refineries, Russia will later supply another three million tons of fuel.

This arrangement, along with US control of the Strait of Hormuz, will help quickly lower diesel prices in the US and globally, he believes.

After that, the US Treasury Department announced that the Office of Foreign Assets Control would immediately issue a temporary license to allow the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the world market.

UPD at 23:15: President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Trumpʼs statement and said that the Ukrainian negotiating team is "being used as a cover". The Ukrainian team is currently in Florida, where it is discussing with the American side the end of the war or a ceasefire. He added that the first step should be to stop the attacks on the energy sector.

Zelensky believes that Trumpʼs statement is not honest and partnership-oriented. He called the agreements between the US and Russia “a weak decision by strong partners”.

The American president previously asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacking refineries in Russia, which he said was driving up diesel prices. He also said that global fuel prices were rising because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fuel prices rose sharply after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. However, diesel prices have started to rise again this summer. Since the end of February, the average price of diesel in the US has increased by 70%, to $6.37 per gallon.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.