The US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, asked to stop attacking refineries in Russia, because this leads to an increase in diesel fuel prices.

Axios writes about this with reference to sources.

The head of the Ukrainian SSR, Rustem Umerov, added that he is working with Trumpʼs special envoys on a meeting between Trump and Zelensky, which is likely to take place tomorrow, September 22.

Umerov also denied information from the Kyiv Independent that the Ukrainian government is "increasingly disappointed" with White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

On the evening of September 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with his American counterpart Donald Trump and agreed to meet in New York.

Presumably, the venue for their meeting will be the UN General Assembly, which this year will be held in New York from September 22 to 28.

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