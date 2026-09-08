Trump spoke on the phone with Putin

The US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Russian media is writing about this.

According to Putin aide Yuri Ushakov, they discussed Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushnerʼs trip to Kyiv and Moscow. Putin also told Trump that Russia had "no aggressive plans" toward Europe.

Trump said during the conversation that he was interested in seeing the war against Ukraine end during his presidency. In addition, they allegedly agreed to “continue working on humanitarian issues”.

American representatives arrived in Kyiv on the morning of September 6 by train. They held talks with representatives of the Ukrainian negotiating team, which included the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, the leader of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia, and the deputy head of the “Servant of the People” party Serhiy Kyslytsia, and also met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The day before, on September 5, Witkoff and Kushner were in Moscow. They met with Putin in the Kremlin. Russian media reported that the meeting lasted more than three hours.

Ukraine invited Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. Since then, they have traveled to Moscow several times. President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a sign of disrespect.

At the end of July, Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglou reported that Trump representatives were to arrive in Ukraine on Independence Day, August 24. However, the trip was postponed due to increased Russian attacks on Kyiv.

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