Media: Witkoff and Kushner may come to Ukraine for Independence Day

The US President Donald Trumpʼs special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will likely arrive in Ukraine on Independence Day.

Radio Liberty correspondent Alex Raufogl wrote about this in X, citing sources.

In Kyiv, they will participate in events dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Ukraineʼs independence.

The Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that the agreement on the visit of Witkoff and Kushner was one of the results of talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The trip is expected to take place as part of Washingtonʼs attempts to intensify negotiations on ending Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Ukraine invited Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. But they have not arrived since then, although they have traveled to Moscow several times. Volodymyr Zelensky called this a sign of disrespect.

Kyiv Independent, citing its own sources, wrote that Witkoff and Kushner are in no hurry to go to Kyiv because Washington fears that new negotiations will not yield results.

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