Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine by train. Zelensky says airports were ready to accept their plane

Representatives of the US President Donald Trump — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — have arrived in Kyiv.

This was written by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The American representatives arrived by train. They were met by representatives of the Ukrainian negotiating team: the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, leader of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia, and Deputy Chairman of the “Servant of the People” Serhiy Kyslytsia. They have already met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian airports were ready to receive Witkoff and Kushner, but the Russians prevented this from happening.

The day before, on September 5, Witkoff and Kushner were in Moscow. They met with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Russian media reported that the meeting lasted more than three hours.

Ukraine invited Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. But they have not arrived since then, although they have traveled to Moscow several times. Volodymyr Zelensky called this a sign of disrespect.

At the end of July, Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglou reported that Trump representatives were to arrive in Ukraine on Independence Day, August 24. However, the trip was postponed again due to increased Russian attacks on Kyiv.

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