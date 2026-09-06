Zelensky gave Witkoff and Kushner T-shirts with the inscription “Kyiv regime”

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with T-shirts with the inscription "Kyiv Regime"

This was reported by BBC journalist Sofia Sereda.

Before that, according to presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, Zelensky showed the Americans a T-shirt worn by one of the members of the Ukrainian negotiating team Davyd Arakhamia.

The parties are holding negotiations today. The media writes that the official part has already ended, and a press conference is currently underway. According to Zelensky, the next round is a conversation between US envoys and Ukrainian representatives with Britain, France, and Germany.

The American representatives arrived by train in the morning. They were met by representatives of the Ukrainian negotiating team: the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, leader of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia, and Deputy Chairman of the “Servant of the People” Serhiy Kyslytsia. They have already met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The day before, on September 5, Witkoff and Kushner were in Moscow. They met with Putin in the Kremlin. Russian media reported that the meeting lasted more than three hours.

Ukraine invited Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv back in April. But they have not arrived since then, although they have traveled to Moscow several times. Volodymyr Zelensky called this a sign of disrespect.

At the end of July, Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglou reported that Trump representatives were to arrive in Ukraine on Independence Day, August 24. However, the trip was postponed again due to increased Russian attacks on Kyiv.

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