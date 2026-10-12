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FT: The US threatens to block arms sales to Ukraine and intelligence sharing over strikes on Russian refineries

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

The administration of US President Donald Trump is threatening to halt the system of arms purchases for Ukraine (PURL) to force Kyiv to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

This is reported by the Financial Times (FT), citing European officials.

According to journalists, some European officials received warning calls from American officials over the weekend. The US threatened to stop intelligence sharing and the Purl mechanism for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

According to FT, American representatives also contacted the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Pavlo Palisa.

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