“We help them.” Trump said the US did not stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine

President Donald Trump said that the United States has not stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine.

He told reporters about this, Magno News reports.

When asked if the US had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Trump replied: "No, we havenʼt. We help them."

He once again noted that the US wants the war to end.

On October 12, the Financial Times, citing European officials, wrote that the Donald Trump administration is threatening to halt the system of arms purchases for Ukraine and intelligence sharing in order to force Kyiv to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The next day, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the partners did not warn Ukraine about the strike of five ballistic missiles on Kyiv on October 12, and the missiles hit civilian infrastructure.

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