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“We help them.” Trump said the US did not stop sharing intelligence with Ukraine

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

President Donald Trump said that the United States has not stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine.

He told reporters about this, Magno News reports.

When asked if the US had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, Trump replied: "No, we havenʼt. We help them."

He once again noted that the US wants the war to end.

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