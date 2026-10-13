Zelensky says partners did not warn Ukraine about five ballistic missiles strike on Kyiv

The partners did not warn Ukraine about the Russian strike with five ballistic missiles on Kyiv on October 12. The missiles hit civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On October 12, Presidential Adviser on Defense Technological Development Serhiy Beskrestnov (“Flash”) reported that this was not the first time that the launch of the S-400 was not recorded by the intelligence services of partners. According to him, there were certain nuances.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said during the Warsaw Security Forum that Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the United States.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing European officials, wrote that the Donald Trump administration is threatening to stop the arms procurement system for Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. The US has also threatened to stop intelligence sharing and the PURL mechanism.

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