Babel sources: “Starshield” work in traffic has already resumed after yesterdayʼs restrictions and is ongoing

The “Starshield” (the military version of the “Starlink” satellite communications) has already resumed operations and is continuing, according to reports from military units.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Ministry of Defense.

The interlocutors added that the Ministry of Defense continues to investigate the reasons and circumstances of yesterdayʼs restrictions.

What preceded

On the night of October 14, “SpaceX” unilaterally restricted the operation of the “Starshield” terminals, a military version of the “Starlink” satellite communications. As our sources in the Ministry of Defense told us, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were not notified of this decision.

Before that, the media wrote that the US was threatening to block the sale of weapons to Ukraine and the exchange of intelligence due to strikes on Russian refineries.

Commenting on this situation, the “SpaceX” founder Elon Musk wrote that the “Starshield” systems are controlled by the US government, so speed and usage limits are determined by the US military, and the final decision is made by President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the White House denied involvement in the restrictions on the operation of satellite terminals and explained the situation as a "technical malfunction".

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