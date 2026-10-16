Zelensky: Ukraine receives intelligence from dozens of countries, but about ballistic missile launches — from the US

Ukraine receives intelligence information from dozens of countries, but Kyiv receives data on Russian ballistic missile launches precisely from the United States.
This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing at the EU summit in Brussels.
Zelensky thanked partners for their intelligence support and noted that Ukraine has established such work with dozens of countries since the start of the full-scale invasion. The president called it “very significant and serious assistance”.
Regarding the exits of Russian ballistic missiles during attacks on Ukraine, Zelensky clarified that this information is provided by the United States.
"There are many challenges related to ballistics. I want to tell you only one thing: we are working on all possibilities to make Ukraine as independent as possible," the president noted.
- Zelenskyʼs statement came amid reports that the US had threatened to block arms sales to Ukraine and intelligence sharing over its strikes on Russian refineries.
- When US President Donald Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on October 11, Ukraine did not strike Russian refineries until October 15.
- Instead, on October 12, Russia attacked six Ukrainian energy facilities in one day, and on the night of October 14, the Russians struck all three thermal power plants in Kyiv.
- In both cases, Ukraine did not receive warning from its partners about the planned ballistic strikes.
- Donald Trump himself denied that the US had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.
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