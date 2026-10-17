The US President Donald Trump has suspended the late Senator Lindsey Grahamʼs "hell of sanctions against Russia" law, which authorized the imposition of tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy.

This is stated in the decree on the White House website.

According to Trump, he is suspending its operation because such a decision is currently in the "national interest" of the United States. The US president has also provided relevant evidence to Congress.

The bill would impose 100% tariffs on the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas and countries that help Moscow circumvent sanctions, including China, India, and Turkey. It also proposed toughening sanctions against the Russian military and foreign suppliers.

This came after Trump reported on October 9 that he had reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel to the American and global markets. President Volodymyr Zelensky called these agreements “a weak decision by strong partners”.