Reuters: The Ryazan Oil Refinery halts oil refining at one of its main units after drone attack

The Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia has suspended operations at one of its main crude oil distillation units following a drone attack on October 15.

Reuters reports this with reference to a source.

The unit was previously shut down after another drone attack in September. According to sources, the refinery has three other primary crude oil distillation units — CDU-1, CDU-3, and CDU-4 — that continue to operate.

This refinery was also hit on September 6, and before that on May 15, and since then, repair work continued until about mid-July. After the July 29 strike, it stopped operating for several weeks.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest in Russia. It can process approximately 17 million tons of oil annually, which is almost 5% of all oil refining in Russia.

The plant produces automobile gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and other petroleum products, which are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the Russian army.

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