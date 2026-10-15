The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on taxes on international parcels up to €150

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 16051-1 on taxes on parcels up to €150 from foreign marketplaces.

252 MPs voted for the bill in the second reading.

The document amends the Tax Code of Ukraine and proposes to introduce VAT on goods purchased through foreign marketplaces, regardless of their value (currently, parcels up to €150 are not taxed).

For online purchases worth up to €150, VAT will be charged and paid by the electronic platform. Non-commercial parcels worth up to €45 will be exempt from VAT.

The new rules should come into effect no earlier than January 1, 2027.