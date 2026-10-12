The EU has approved new sanctions against Russia: 1 600 individuals are on the list, most of them are related to the production of ballistics

EU foreign ministers have agreed on nearly 1 600 new sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the EUʼs chief diplomat Kaja Kallas.

This is the largest expansion of the sanctions list since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine. More than half of the new sanctions concern ballistic missile production chains.

This list was agreed upon by EU ambassadors on October 7. The list includes 743 individuals and 826 organizations accused of supporting Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions package targets mid-sized companies that play a significant role in Russiaʼs military industry. Together, they have an annual turnover of at least €20 billion and more than 250 000 employees.

These companies supply components for Russian missiles, drones, and aircraft, including electronics and microcircuits, radars, antennas, aviation and missile systems, explosives, ammunition, and optical and navigation equipment.

Separately, the list included 77 Russian MPs who ran in the State Duma elections in the temporarily occupied territories in September, as well as three members of the Russian Central Election Commission.

At the end of September, the EU extended personal sanctions against Russia for 36 months — until September 22, 2029. Babelʼs sources in diplomatic circles told us that sanctions were lifted on Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.