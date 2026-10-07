EU approves sanctions against over 1 646 people and organizations linked to Russian war

Ambassadors of the European Union countries have agreed to the largest expansion of sanctions against Russia since the war. 1 646 people and organizations will be added to the list.

Euronews writes about this.

The new sanctions will target 743 individuals and 826 organizations accused of supporting Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as 77 Russian deputies who ran in the State Duma elections in the temporarily occupied territories in September.

EU ambassadors agreed the sanctions after weeks of negotiations and legal scrutiny of the list. The decision is due to be formally approved by EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on October 12, after which the names of the sanctioned individuals and organisations will be published.

For those subject to sanctions, the restrictions will include a ban on entry to the EU, an asset freeze and a financing ban. After the new expansion, the EU sanctions list against Russia will total almost 4 650 people and entities.

At the end of September, the EU extended personal sanctions against Russia for 36 months — until September 22, 2029. Babelʼs sources in diplomatic circles told us that sanctions were lifted on Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mykhailo Fridman.

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