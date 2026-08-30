Detonation in Myla (Kyiv region), 56 missing Ukrainians in Nepal, and drugs in the car of a former combatant of the 47th SMBr Shyrshyn. Weekly digest

This week, ammunition in a warehouse detonated after a Russian strike in the village of Myla (Kyiv region). Former “Magura” combatant Oleksandr Shyrshyn said that drugs were planted on him, and 56 Ukrainians disappeared in Nepal due to floods and are still being sought.

Babel has gathered the most important things for you to keep you up to date with events.

Detonations in Myla

On August 28, a Russian drone hit a factory in the village of Myla (Kyiv region), causing a detonation of munitions. The attack killed 38 people and injured 52 others, including five children. Nine people remain in hospitals.

The explosions in Myla and nearby settlements damaged about 300 objects, including more than 200 private homes and 14 apartment buildings. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians struck a storage site for shells, mines, other ammunition, and drones.

Former “Magura” combatant Shyrshyn said that drugs were planted on him

Former commander of the 47th Battalion of the “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn said that during a search of his car in Kharkiv, police found drugs that he said were planted on him. In 2025, Shyrshyn complained about “moronic” assignments in Kursk.

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In a comment to Babel, he suggested that the commander of the 225th Special Operations Division Oleh Shyriayev, with whom he has a long-standing conflict, may be involved in the incident. The police later explained that they had received information from the Military Law Enforcement Service about a serviceman who was allegedly transporting and selling drugs at a military unit in Kharkiv.

Floods and landslides in Nepal

On August 26, large-scale floods and landslides occurred on the border of Nepal and China. The disaster claimed the lives of at least 750 people, and more than three thousand are still missing.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, but are hampered by destroyed roads and new landslides. Among the missing are 56 citizens of Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry reported that there is still no contact with them.

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Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russia

This week, Ukrainian military forces attacked a number of important targets in Russia. In particular, SBU struck a Tu-95MS missile carrier at Engels airfield, as well as ammunition and fuel depots.

On the night of August 30, the UAV Forces attacked the Russian airfields Millerovo and Yeisk. According to the Ukrainian military, “Pantsir-S1”, four radar stations, ammunition depots, and other facilities were hit there.

The CIA head secretly traveled to Moscow

The CIA head John Ratcliffe made a secret visit to Moscow this week. According to sources in The New York Times, he gave the Russian side a realistic assessment of Russiaʼs position in the war and called for a peace agreement before the situation for Russia became even worse.

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At the same time, before traveling to Moscow, according to media reports, the CIA head spoke with Ukrainian colleagues and assured them that he was going to study Russiaʼs position, not to make concessions on behalf of Ukraine.

The entire bail was paid for Dubovyk

The entire amount of bail — UAH 7 million — was paid for Viktor Dubovyk, the Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Office of the President.

Babel was informed about this in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Віктор Дубовик / Facebook

On August 21, the court sent Dubovyk to custody with the possibility of bail. He is one of the defendants in the “Femida” case.

According to the investigation, Dubovyk belonged to a criminal organization that was engaged in raiding, forging documents, and interfering with state registers.

The government supported the bill on the protection of foreigners fighting for Ukraine

On August 28, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill that strengthens the legal protection of foreigners and stateless people fighting on the side of Ukraine.

After completing their military contract, they will have more time to settle their legal status: the project proposes to increase the period of legal temporary residence in Ukraine from three to six months.

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