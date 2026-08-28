The government supported a draft law on the protection of foreigners fighting for Ukraine

On August 28, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that strengthens the legal protection of foreigners and stateless people fighting on the side of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

After completing their military contract, they will have more time to settle their legal status. The project proposes to increase the period of legal temporary residence in Ukraine from three to six months.

The period of military service will count towards the 5-year residency requirement for immigration. In addition, the bill proposes to introduce a foreignerʼs certificate for traveling abroad for people who, due to threats or political circumstances, cannot obtain or exchange a passport in their country of origin.

The project will then be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.