The government has simplified the issuance of residence permits to foreign military personnel and volunteers

The government has approved a new procedure for issuing temporary residence permits in Ukraine to foreigners who assist the Defense Forces in repelling Russian aggression, and to volunteers.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

This is the resolution "On Approval of the Procedure for Obtaining Information Necessary for Processing an Application for Issuance of a Temporary Residence Permit to Foreigners and Stateless Persons."

In this document, the Ministry of Defense clarified the grounds for issuing a residence permit. Now, in particular, foreign volunteers who provide shooting, tactical, medical, and other types of assistance to the Ukrainian army will be more protected.

The document also strengthens the protection of foreigners who have been at the front for at least six months and are fighting against Russia together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The document defines:

a mechanism for obtaining information about foreigners or stateless persons who provide/have provided assistance to military units in areas of combat operations;

requirements for an application by a foreigner or stateless person (or their representative);

the procedure and terms for consideration of the said appeal by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

the commander shall issue an information certificate confirming the fact that a foreigner or stateless person has provided assistance to military units, has been directly present in areas of combat operations, and has participated jointly with such units in the performance of combat or service tasks;

the mechanism for sending documents to the State Migration Service that are the basis for issuing a temporary residence permit, and notifying a foreigner or stateless person about this.

The Ministry of Defense added that the new basis for issuing a temporary residence permit is provided for by the law of August 20, 2024 No. 3897-ИХ.

On August 20, the parliament passed a law that will allow foreigners fighting for Ukraine to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

