Foreigners who fight for Ukraine will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship — the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in its entirety draft law No. 9585 on the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons participating in the protection of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

MPs from the "European Solidarity" faction Iryna Herashchenko and Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about this.

The draft law was supported by 315 MPs.

He proposes to allow foreigners and stateless persons who protect Ukraine to obtain temporary residence permits or to immigrate, even if their documents are expired. Also, the law will allow members of their families to receive the right to temporary residence.

In addition, the draft law proposes to require citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus, who have become citizens of Ukraine, to submit documents on renunciation of foreign citizenship within a year after the abolition of martial law.

Military personnel will be able to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine and the Ukrainian language within two years from the date of termination or abolition of martial law.

Consideration and acceptance of applications for the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship from citizens of the Russian Federation will be resumed after one year from the date of termination or abolition of martial law. This does not apply to Russians who: