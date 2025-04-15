The government has simplified the recruitment of foreigners through the Armed Forces of Ukraine territorial recruit centers

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on involving foreigners and stateless persons in military service under a contract.

This was reported by the government representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram.

The government has amended the "Regulations on the Recruit Centers of the Armed Forces" and the "Regulations on the Recruit Center for Foreigners and Stateless Persons".

In particular, the powers of the Center for Recruiting Foreigners and Stateless Persons, the recruiting centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the territorial staffing and social support centres have been expanded to carry out measures to transport candidates for service from abroad to Ukraine.

Now, recruiting centers will be able to independently transport volunteers from abroad and provide them with accommodation and food in Ukraine. The costs for this will be covered by the state budget, wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

