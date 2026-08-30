Ukrainian drones attacked Millerovo and Yeisk airfields in Russia

On the night of August 30, the Unmanned Systems Forces attacked the Russian military airfields Millerovo and Yeisk.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert “Madyar” Brovdi.

According to him, Ukrainian drones hit five elements of Russian air defense, including the “Pantsir-S1” complex and four radar stations.

Aviation weapons and ammunition depots at both airfields were also attacked, as well as the technical and operational unit in Millerovo.

The main target at the Millerovo airfield was the DRL-27 module, an airfield control radar used to detect air targets.

Ukrainian forces struck the “Kirishinaftaorgsintez” refinery in Kirishi (Leningrad region, Russia), on the night of August 30. The plant produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and aviation jet fuel.

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